One dead, another hurt in Hampton shooting Monday night

HAMPTON, Va. — A male is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Hampton Monday night, police said.

It happened just before 9:45 p.m. in the first block of Salisbury Way, police said in a tweet. Police said they found the male dead at the scene. They did not release his age.

A female was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

No other details were released.

