One dead, another hurt in Hampton shooting Monday night

Salisbury Way shooting scene
Salisbury Way shooting
Salisbury Way shooting
Posted at 11:02 PM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 23:42:09-05

HAMPTON, Va. — A male is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Hampton Monday night, police said.

It happened just before 9:45 p.m. in the first block of Salisbury Way, police said in a tweet. Police said they found the male dead at the scene. They did not release his age.

A female was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTKR News 3 for the latest.

