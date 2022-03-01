Man dead, woman seriously injured after double shooting in Ocean View

NORFOLK, Va. - A man has died and a woman has been seriously injured in a double shooting inside a home in the 9200 block of Phillip Avenue Monday night.

The call came in around 8:20 p.m.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this shooting, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.

