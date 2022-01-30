Man dies after being found with gunshot wound inside crashed vehicle in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating after a 50-year-old man was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound inside a crashed vehicle early Sunday morning.

According to police, at around midnight, officers responded to the 600 block of Oceana Boulevard for a report of a single-vehicle crash. When they arrived, they found 50-year-old Virginia Beach man Kevin Boone unresponsive inside the vehicle, which had run off the roadway.

While police assessed Boone's injuries, they found that he was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Boone was taken to Virginia Beach General Hospital, but he died from his injuries before arriving.

The incident remains under investigation.