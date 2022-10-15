Man dies after being shot in Chesapeake breezeway Saturday afternoon

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A man has died after being shot in a breezeway in Chesapeake Saturday afternoon.

Chesapeake Police officers were called just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday to Parkside Drive regarding reports of a man in a breezeway who had been shot.

According to officers, the man was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.

There's no suspect information available at this time.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠, submit a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or on their smart phone on the P3TIPS APP. Callers are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs, or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.