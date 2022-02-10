Man dies after being struck by car in Elizabeth City, police investigate

Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating a pedestrian crash that killed a man Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to the intersection of Ehringhaus and Selden Street at 6:50 p.m. in reference to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

When units arrived, they located the victim, 63-year-old Gene Thomas Pollard of Elizabeth City, lying in the roadway.

Pollard sustained serious injuries and was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The vehicle involved never stopped after the collision at 11:17 p.m. and has not been located.

This is an active investigation.

The Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with information to this case to contact the department at (252) 335-4321, or the Crime Line at (252) 355-5555 all information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.