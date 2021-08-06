Man dies after boat capsizes on James River in Newport News; search for other possible victims underway

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - One man has died after a boat capsized on the James River in Newport News Thursday night.

Around 7 p.m., Virginia Marine Police got a call from the Newport News Police Department about a capsized 12 ft. long Jon Boat and a body in the water near Anderson Park.

The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Andri Jamal Williams-Bey of Henrico County. The Newport News Fire Department pronounced him dead at the scene.

At this time, officials don't know if Williams-Bey was the only person on board the boat. They are continuing to search the area and are asking anyone who may have any information to contact the Virginia Marine Police Operations Center at (757) 247-2265.

The United States Coast Guard, Virginia Marine Police, the Newport News Police Department, the Newport News Fire Department and the Henrico Police Department are helping with the investigation.

"The Virginia Marine Police and the Virginia Marine Resources Commission offers its deepest condolences to the family of Andri Jamal Williams-Bey during this time," the agency said in a statement.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

