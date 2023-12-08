Man dies after car crashes while exiting I-64 in James City County

JAMES CITY CO., Va. — A man died after the car he was driving crashed when exiting I-64 in James City County, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash happened on Dec. 7 just before 8:30 p.m. at the 231A exit ramp. They learned that the driver was getting off the interstate, lost control on the exit ramp, and went off the road.

The car then went into a ditch, overturned several times, and hit a tree, police say.

The driver, 44-year-old Scott Thomason of Stone Bridge, Williamsburg, died in the crash, according to police. They said he was wearing his seatbelt when the crash happened, and speed was a contributing factor.