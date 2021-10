HAMPTON, Va. - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday evening.

The incident happened in the 100 block of Water Way around 5:45 p.m.

Police said a man has died but did not give any further details.

News 3 will update this story when we learn more.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.