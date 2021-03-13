Woman charged with manslaughter after police pursuit ends in fatal crash in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that occurred at the intersection of Victory Boulevard and California Road Saturday morning.

Prior to 11:00 a.m., Portsmouth Police attempted to pull over a 2015 Jeep Wrangler whose driver was wanted on several violations.

Police say the driver, Ciara Elliott, refused to pull over and a pursuit was initiated. According to Portsmouth officials, Elliott was wanted for felony fraud, forgery, failure to appear in court, and driving with a suspended license.

During the pursuit, police say Elliott drove through the intersection of Victory Boulevard and California Road, crashing into a 2013 Chrysler 200.

The driver of the Chrysler 200, 35-year-old Calvin Coolidge Majette III, died upon impact from the crash. The female passenger in his car was taken to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police say Elliott and her female passenger both suffered non-life threatening injuries and were both taken to Norfolk Sentara Hospital.

Elliott has been charged with manslaughter.

Portsmouth Police Department requested the Virginia State Police Reconstruction Team to help investigate.