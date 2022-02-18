Police investigating 2 shootings, 1 of them fatal, in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Police are investigating two shootings in Portsmouth, one of them being fatal, Thursday night.

Just after 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a walk-in gunshot wound at a local hospital. A man was reported with a fatal gunshot wound.

Police found a crime scene near Victory Boulevard and Freedom Avenue.

Around 7:33 pm officers responded to a walk-in gunshot wound incident at a local hospital. An adult male was reported with a fatal gunshot wound. A crime scene was located near Victory Blvd and Freedom Ave. More to follow as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/eaFmmDv09t — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) February 18, 2022

Police are also investigating a shooting near the 4000 block of Cedar Lane. They didn't say what time it happened.

The victim in this incident is also a man. At this time, the severity of his injuries is unknown.

Police are investigating a gunshot wound incident near the 4000 block of Cedar Lane. The victim is an adult male the severity of his injury is unknown at this time. More to follow as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/JE58VlTLVU — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) February 18, 2022

There is no further information.

