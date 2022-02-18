Watch
Police investigating 2 shootings, 1 of them fatal, in Portsmouth

News 3 photographer Michael Woodward
Generic police lights
Posted at 8:54 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 21:03:03-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Police are investigating two shootings in Portsmouth, one of them being fatal, Thursday night.

Just after 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a walk-in gunshot wound at a local hospital. A man was reported with a fatal gunshot wound.

Police found a crime scene near Victory Boulevard and Freedom Avenue.

Police are also investigating a shooting near the 4000 block of Cedar Lane. They didn't say what time it happened.

The victim in this incident is also a man. At this time, the severity of his injuries is unknown.

There is no further information.

