Man dies after shooting at Newport News apartment complex; Suspect charged with first-degree murder

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 100 block of Warks Crescent Monday night.

Dispatchers received a call about a shooting in the area at 10:53 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man, identified as 18-year-old Jaqui Kameel Love, in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. He was declared dead on scene.

After further investigation, warrants were served on 20-year-old Williamsburg man Mickey Robert Smith for first-degree murder and using a firearm in commission of a felony.

While officials haven't identified the place of the shooting, Google Maps lists the address as the Parkside at Charles Street apartment complex.

VIDEO: A man was shot and killed about an hour and a half ago here on Warks Crescent in the Parkside at Charles Street Apartments in #NewportNews. Many neighbors here visibly upset as they process the news, as I saw @NewportNewsPD consoling some.@WTKR3 https://t.co/wP9P6mhtg1 pic.twitter.com/M58yJfxJoX — Justin Fleenor 🔁 (@JustinFleenor) March 23, 2021

There is no further information. A court date for Smith has not been set.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

Stay with News 3 for updates.