Man dies after shooting at Newport News apartment complex; Suspect charged with first-degree murder

News 3 photographer Justin Fleenor
Posted at 12:29 AM, Mar 23, 2021
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 100 block of Warks Crescent Monday night.

Dispatchers received a call about a shooting in the area at 10:53 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man, identified as 18-year-old Jaqui Kameel Love, in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. He was declared dead on scene.

After further investigation, warrants were served on 20-year-old Williamsburg man Mickey Robert Smith for first-degree murder and using a firearm in commission of a felony.

While officials haven't identified the place of the shooting, Google Maps lists the address as the Parkside at Charles Street apartment complex.

There is no further information. A court date for Smith has not been set.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

