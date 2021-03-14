Man dies after shooting in Hampton; Police investigate homicide

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police need the public’s help in identifying the suspect(s) in connection with a homicide that occurred on Saturday.

Around 2:19 p.m., officials say they received a call in reference to a shooting that just occurred in the 3700 block of Abbey Court.

When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

According to the preliminary investigation, the man was visiting a residence in the 3700 block of Abbey Court when he was shot by an unknown person.

Police say the motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation, and there is no suspect information at this time. The victim’s identity is being withheld until next-of-kin has been notified.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.00.

