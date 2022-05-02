Watch
Man dies after single-vehicle crash on I-464 at Military Hwy. exit

Posted at 11:13 AM, May 02, 2022
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that took place early Monday morning.

Police were called at 6:15 a.m. to investigate a single-vehicle crash northbound I-464.

According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of a 2010 Mazda sedan was traveling northbound on the interstate and attempted to take exit 2/Military Highway.

The driver, 24-year-old Torreón Donshae Williams, lost control of the vehicle, ran off the roadway, and struck a tree.

Williams was ejected and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

