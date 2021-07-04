Man dies after single-vehicle crash on I-64 in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - State Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place Saturday afternoon.

Around 12:15 p.m. a single-vehicle crash occurred on the Oyster Point Road exit ramp from Interstate 64.

According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of a 2007 BMW 335i, 23-year-old Kareem St.Ledger Solely, was traveling in the eastbound lanes at a high rate of speed when he exited the Interstate at the 256 mile marker, lost control of the vehicle, ran off the road and overturned.

Police say Solely was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. After the vehicle overturned, the vehicle struck a tree and caught fire.

Solely suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Alcohol was not a contributing factor in the crash.