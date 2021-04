NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that took place Saturday evening.

Police say around 7:29 p.m., they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Jefferson Avenue near Meadow Creek Drive.

When officers arrived they found a sedan that ran off roadway and crashed into a utility pole. The drive, a 29-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information is available at this time. Police say the investigation remains ongoing.