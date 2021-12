NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A man has died after his SUV crashed into a pole at the intersection of Denbigh Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue Tuesday night.

Officers with the Newport News Police Department responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the area around 9:34 p.m.

They found that the victim was driving when he hit a stop light pole.

The victim died upon impact.

There is no further information.

The investigation remains ongoing

