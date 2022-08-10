Man dies after tree branch falls on car while driving in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - A Williamsburg man has died after a tree fell on his car on Wednesday.

Williamsburg Fire Department responded to a motor-vehicle incident at 3:48 p.m., on Jamestown Road near the intersection with Bayberry Lane. A 2018 Chevy Malibu was traveling northeast on Jamestown Road when a tree branch fell onto the car.

The driver, 42-year-old Hakeem A. Conway, of Williamsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger had minor injuries that officials say do not require further medical attention. No other passengers were in the vehicle.

National Weather Service reported high winds and lightning in the area at the time of the incident. The felled tree branch is likely weather-related, but it's still under investigation.

Williamsburg’s Department of Public Works & Utilities and James City County Fire Department responded to the incident.

Jamestown Road between John Tyler Lane and Mill Neck Road will be closed until further notice.

