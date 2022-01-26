Man dies after truck gets lodged under semi-trailer truck

CAPE CHARLES, Va. - Virginia State Police was called to investigate a two-vehicle crash on Route 13 in Cape Charles, Northampton County on January 25, 2022, at approximately 4:55 p.m.

Preliminary investigations reveal that a 2017 Volvo tractor trailer was exiting a Royal Farms parking lot located at 29214 Lankford Highway . The trailer truck crossed over the southbound lanes to merge into the northbound lanes of Route 13 when it was struck by a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado truck.

The Chevrolet truck, driven by John David Eatherly of Cape Charles, was traveling in the southbound lanes of Route 13 and drove into the trailer portion of the semi that the Volvo was pulling. The crash impact resulted in the Silverado being lodged under the semi-trailer.

60-year old Eatherly was the sole occupant in the vehicle and died upon impact.

Due to the severity of the crash, the semi-trailer had to be lifted off the vehicle.

The driver of the tractor trailer truck, Eliese Brown of Memphis, Tennessee , was not injured at the time of the incident.

State Police reconstruction units responded to the scene as well as motor carrier units to examine the commercial motor-vehicle.

VDOT also responded to the scene and detoured traffic around the crash scene to provide minimal impact to travel.