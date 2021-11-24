Man dies after vehicle-pedestrian crash on N. Military Highway in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police is investigating a vehicle-pedestrian crash turned fatal after a man died at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

On November 23, 2021, around 5:30 p.m., police received reports of a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian and were called to the 500 block of N. Military Highway.

Upon arrival at the scene officers found Howard E. Covert, 70, of Norfolk, suffering from serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Covert remained at the scene of the crash and was not injured.

Covert was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Investigators on this case say that speed does not appear to be a contributing factor.

This investigation is ongoing.

Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for review.