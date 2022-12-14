Watch Now
Man dies, another seriously injured after crash on E. Virginia Beach Boulevard

Posted at 2:18 PM, Dec 14, 2022
NORFOLK, Va. – A 24-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash on E. Virginia Beach Boulevard.

On December 10, around 2:15 a.m., police responded to the crash on the 1500 block of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from serious injuries.

24-year-old Zachary M. Soussa, of Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries; however, police say he is expected to recover.

This crash is still being investigated by the Norfolk Police Department’s Traffic Unit.

