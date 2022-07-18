VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A 29-year-old man died at the hospital after he experienced a medical emergency while being booked into the Virginia Beach Correctional Center early Saturday morning, the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office said.

According to the VBSO, Tramon L. Lane was arrested by the Virginia Beach Police Department, denied bond by the magistrate and admitted to the correctional center at around 3 a.m. Saturday. He was charged with two counts of narcotics possession, two counts of possession of narcotics with a firearm and one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

During the process of being booked into the facility, Lane experienced a medical emergency, the sheriff's office said.

In a release, the sheriff's office said deputy sheriffs and a registered nurse initiated CPR until Virginia Beach Emergency Medical Services responded and took Lane to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital. Despite receiving additional medical treatment at the hospital, Lane was pronounced dead at 7:02 a.m.

The incident is being investigated by the Virginia Beach Police Department and the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office. As required, the incident has also been reported to the Virginia Department of Corrections, which reviews all in-custody deaths.

No foul play is expected, the sheriff's office said.

Lane's cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk.