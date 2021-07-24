Man dies at hospital after Newport News shooting, police investigating

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Newport News Police Department is investigating after a 39-year-old man was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning.

According to police, at 2:23 a.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of 23rd Street in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died. His identity will be released after his next-of-kin is notified.

Police are still investigating the incident.

If you or someone you know has information that could help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app.