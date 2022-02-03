Man dies at hospital after vehicle overturns at Newport News intersection

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A man has died after his vehicle overturned at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Richland Drive Thursday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., officers from the Newport News Police Department responded to the area for a report of an overturned vehicle with a single adult male occupant inside.

Medics responded to the scene and took the man to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Southbound traffic on Jefferson Avenue is detoured at Green Grove Lane.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

In reference to the crash fatality investigation at Jefferson Ave. & Richland Rd., Southbound traffic on Jefferson Ave. is detoured at Green Grove Lane. #hrtraffic pic.twitter.com/KyicqQ3IEP — Newport News Police Department (@NewportNewsPD) February 3, 2022

