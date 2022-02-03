Watch
Man dies at hospital after vehicle overturns at Newport News intersection

Police lights
Posted at 4:17 PM, Feb 03, 2022
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A man has died after his vehicle overturned at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Richland Drive Thursday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., officers from the Newport News Police Department responded to the area for a report of an overturned vehicle with a single adult male occupant inside.

Medics responded to the scene and took the man to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Southbound traffic on Jefferson Avenue is detoured at Green Grove Lane.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

