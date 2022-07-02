Man dies following overnight Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead early Saturday morning.

According to police, around 1:40 a.m., police responded to the 800 block of E. Princess Anne Road for a report of a gunshot victim. When the officers arrived, they located a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives have not released a motive, or any additional circumstances surrounding this incident.

As this homicide investigation continues, anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.