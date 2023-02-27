Watch Now
Man dies following shooting in Ahoskie parking lot: Police

Posted at 6:04 PM, Feb 27, 2023
AHOSKIE, N.C. — One person died after a report of a shooting in Ahoskie over the weekend.

Around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the Los Amigos Mexican Restaurant parking lot for a report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a man, identified as 21-year-old Kyun Taylor, slumped over in the driver's seat of a vehicle.

Taylor, of Kelford, North Carolina, died a short time later at ECU Health Roanoke-Chowan Hospital, police said.

Police said they are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 252-332-5011.

