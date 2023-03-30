Watch Now
News

Actions

Man dies following shooting on Marlwood Way in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach police FILE
News 3
Virginia Beach police FILE
Virginia Beach police FILE
Posted at 4:36 PM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 16:37:52-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man who had been shot earlier this month in Virginia Beach died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Around 1:30 a.m. on March 19, Virginia Beach police officers got a call from 21-year-old Detral Dozier, saying he'd been shot in the 4700 block of Marlwood Way.

Officers found Dozier suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where later died.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police at 757-385-4101 or Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-UP.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV