Man dies following three vehicle crash on I-64 in Virgina Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 left one man dead Thursday afternoon.

Around 12:53 p.m., State Police were called to investigate the crash on I-64 east of Indian River Road, in the city of Virginia Beach.

Police say that the driver of a 2006 BMW sedan, 24-year-old Shykeen Marquez Williams, was traveling westbound, east of Indian Road, when he struck the rear of a 2017 Toyota Tundra.

Upon striking the rear of the Toyota, police report that Wiliams lost control of the vehicle, crossed over the median and into the eastbound lanes of the interstate, striking a 2020 Ford transit van head-on.

Police say Williams was not wearing his seatbelt and was partially ejected upon final impact. He was taken to Norfolk Sentara Hospital where he died from his injuries sustained in the crash.