Man dies from fatal motorcycle crash in Accomack County: Police

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — A man died from a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a 2008 Honda Odyssey, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash happened on Lankford Highway at Chesser Road on Sunday, Jan. 1 around 4:53 p.m.

Marco Tulio Ortiz Gonzales was behind the wheel of the Honda Odyssey. Police say he was headed southbound on Lankford Highway/Route 13 and tried to make a left onto Chesser Road. When making the turn, Gonzales hit a motorcycle, causing it to “burst into flames.”

62-year-old Mark Crumpler, who was riding the motorcycle, died at the scene.

Gonzalez was taken to a hospital to get treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say he has been charged with reckless driving, a suspended operator's license, and no insurance.

