Man dies from gun shot in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A man was found dead from a gun shot in Chesapeake late Wednesday night.

Chesapeake Police Officers found the unidentified man deceased in the roadway after responding to a report of gun shots in the area.

The report took officers to the 1300 block of Pacels Way on September 8, 2021 at 10:21 p.m.

Pacels Way is currently closed down to traffic from the intersection of Fentress Loop through the 1400 block of Pacels Way.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠, Submit a tip on line at P3TIPS.COM, or on their smart phone on the P3TIPS APP. Callers are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs, or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.

