PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are investigating after a man died with gunshot wounds on Wednesday.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 25, officers went to the 3600 block of Gateway Drive and found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the PPD.

Police say that though medics attempted live saving measures, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The PPD says the investigation is ongoing.

