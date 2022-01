VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that took place Thursday evening.

Around 6:55 p.m., police responded to a crash on Pacific Avenue near 12th Street involving a pedestrian.

James Ray was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to police.

The driver involved did stay on the scene and was cooperative with police.

Police are still investigating the crash.