Man dies from injuries after Norfolk shooting during Labor Day weekend

NORFOLK, Va. – A man has died following a shooting on 18th Bay Street that took place during Labor Day weekend.

On Saturday, September 3, around 11:45 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 9600 block of 18th Bay Street for the report of a gunshot disturbance. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

The man, identified as 20-year-old Gilson De Souza Peron, was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he died from his injuries on September 18.

Detectives have not released a motive, or any additional circumstances surrounding this incident. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

