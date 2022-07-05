Watch Now
Man dies from injuries following crash on N. Military Hwy in Norfolk

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 11:47 AM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 11:47:07-04

NORFOLK, Va. – A man has died following a crash Monday evening on North Military Highway.

Around 10:20 p.m., on July 4, police responded to the 6500 block of N. Military Highway for the report of a single-vehicle accident. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

27-year-old Ronaldo A. Luque-Hernandez was taken to hospital for treatment, where he was later pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

This crash investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.

