Man dies from injuries following crash on N. Military Hwy in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A man has died following a crash Monday evening on North Military Highway.

Around 10:20 p.m., on July 4, police responded to the 6500 block of N. Military Highway for the report of a single-vehicle accident. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

27-year-old Ronaldo A. Luque-Hernandez was taken to hospital for treatment, where he was later pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

This crash investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.