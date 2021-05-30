Watch
Man dies from injuries following Elizabeth City shooting, police investigating

Posted at 9:03 AM, May 30, 2021
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating after a man was found injured in a home early Sunday morning and later died.

According to police, officers responded to 611 S. Martin L. King Drive at about 1:24 a.m. for reports of a gunshot victim on the property. When officers arrived, they found 36-year-old William Leigh Norman Jr. lying unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics took Norman to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Police are actively investigating this incident, and ask anyone with information in this case to call the department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 355-5555.

