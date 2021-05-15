Man dies from injuries following Newport News crash involving dirt bike, SUV

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Newport News Police Department is investigating after a 40-year-old man was killed in a crash late Friday night.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Jefferson Avenue and Randolph Road at 10:44 p.m. for a report of a crash involving a dirt bike and an SUV. When they arrived, they found the dirt bike's driver suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The dirt bike's driver was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The SUV's driver was not injured and remained on scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and there is no further information at this time.