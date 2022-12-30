Man dies from single-vehicle crash on I-64: Police

HAMPTON, Va. — A single-vehicle crash on I-64 this morning resulted in the death of an adult male, according to Virginia State Police.

Around 2:13 a.m., state police responded to the crash on I-64, eastbound, at the 261 exit/Hampton Roads Center Parkway.

Investigators found that the driver, 42-year-old Keith Alexander Norman Jr., ran off the road in his 2004 Honda sedan and “crossed all four lanes of travel into the woodline striking several trees and a Virginia Department of Transportation road sign.” The sedan ended up in the grassy region on the right shoulder.

Norman Jr. was ejected from the sedan and died from his injuries, said police.

His next of kin have been notified.