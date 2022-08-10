Watch Now
Man dies in 2-vehicle crash in Smithfield, state police investigate

News 3 Photojournalist Lydia Johnson
Posted at 1:45 PM, Aug 10, 2022
SMITHFIELD, Va. - A man died after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Smithfield Sunday night.

At approximately 5:05 p.m. State Police were called to investigate a two-vehicle crash on Nike Park Road, east of Battery Park Road in the city of Smithfield.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a 2014 Acura TSX traveling westbound made an unsafe lane change, causing the driver to strike a motorcyclist head-on. The motorcycle landed on the side of the road and ejected its operator, 57-year-old Richard Wayne Hillis.

The driver of the Acura, 20-year-old Justin Fatherly, was charged with reckless driving at the scene.

The crash's cause is still under investigation.

