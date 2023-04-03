Man dies in dirt bike racing accident in Sussex County, officials say

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — A man died in an accident during a dirt bike race in Sussex County over the weekend.

It happened Sunday morning at the South Fork Motor Sports Park, according to a release from Virginia State Police.

Tommy Lee Lagana, 43, of Waldorf, Maryland, was riding a 2023 Yamaha 250 cc dirt bike when he jumped over a ramp on a dirt bike track, the release said. While in the air, he struck another dirt bike which caused Lagan to fall off his bike and land on the ground.

"Upon landing on the ground, another dirt bike jumped the ram and landed on Lagana's' head, causing a fatal wound," State Police said.

State Police said alcohol nor speed were factors in the crash.