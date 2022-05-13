Watch
Man dies in shooting on Forest Oak Lane in Suffolk

crime scene tape police line generic
Matt Rourke/AP
File: Crime scene tape (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 9:22 PM, May 12, 2022
SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 100 block of Forest Oak Lane Thursday night.

Around 7:45 p.m., the Suffolk 911 Center received multiple calls about shots being fired in the area.

Officers arrived on scene to find a man who had been shot.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

There is no further information.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to contact Suffolk Police via their website or Facebook page. You can also call the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online here.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

