Man dies in single-vehicle car crash in Middlesex Co. on Route 33

Posted at 12:30 PM, May 03, 2023
MIDDLESEX CO., Va. — A man died after sustaining serious injuries in a car crash on Route 33, according to Virginia State Police.

Police responded to the single-vehicle crash just after midnight on Tuesday, May 2. When they arrived at the scene of the crash, located on Route 33 east of Union Park Road, they found a Jeep Wrangler.

After investigating, police learned that the driver, 51-year-old Howard Hollingsworth, was traveling on the route in the area of 3092 General Puller Memorial Highway. Hollingsworth’s vehicle ran off the right shoulder of the road, struck a ditch and overturned, according to police.

Police say Hollingsworth was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was then taken to Walter Reed Hospital where he died.

