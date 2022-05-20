Man dies in three-vehicle crash including dump truck, police investigate

SUFFOLK, Va. – A man in Suffolk has died following a three-vehicle accident involving a dump truck.

Authorities were notified of the crash at 6:35 a.m. Friday, May 20, 2022. Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue units responded to the 900 block of Hosier Road.

The accident involved two pickup trucks and one dump truck. Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel provided assessment and treatment on the scene to all three drivers.

A passenger of one of the pickup trucks was ground transported to an area hospital where he died.

The driver of the other pickup truck was ground transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the dump truck was ground transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The name of the deceased victim has not been released yet.

Public Works have set up detours in the area as the roadway will be closed for an extended period of time.

The accident remains under investigation.