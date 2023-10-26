Watch Now
Man dies with gunshot wounds on Mason Street, Hampton police investigating

Posted at 5:53 PM, Oct 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-26 17:53:42-04

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police are investigating after finding a man on the ground with gunshot injuries.

Around 3:35 p.m. Thursday, Public Safety Communications got a call about a man "down" at the 900 block of Mason Street, according to HPD. Arriving officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say that Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Hampton police say that the incident is being investigated by the Major Crimes Unit.

