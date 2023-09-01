Man, dog reported missing after police find car at Kill Devil Hills boat ramp

A man and his dog, last seen over a week ago, have been reported missing after police found his car at a boat ramp in Kill Devil Hills.

The Coast Guard says the man, 47-year-old Scott Johnson, was last seen by a neighbor on August 22. They say he was reportedly taking his 23-foot sport fisher to solve a maintenance issue with his boat, and they’re unsure how long he was planning to be gone for or where he was going.

Police say they found his car and boat trailer on Thursday, August 31, at the North Carolina Wildlife Access Boat Ramp near Pirate’s Cove Marina.

The Coast Guard added that Johnson’s dog, Baxter, is also missing.

Those with information are asked to call the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center at 910-343-3880.

