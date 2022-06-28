NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Lawrence Fenner, the man who was dragged out of his vehicle and arrested at a traffic stop in Newport News, has been granted bond on all charges.

He faces several charges including assault on an officer and possession of a firearm by a felon. Police said they found a 9mm gun in his car.

Fenner has been released with home electronic monitoring and pretrial with conditions to being home, at work, court, and going to medical appointments. He is also not allowed to have firearms on or near him.

Videos of the arrest circulated on social media gathering thousands of views. The Newport News Police Department recently held a press conference regarding the arrest.

According to Newport News Chief of Police Steve Drew, officers were in the area of 30th and Roanoke when a vehicle drove by at an "accelerated rate of speed." Officers ran the vehicle's license plate, which came back as belonging to a different type of vehicle, then conducted a traffic stop.

The family of 31-year-old Lawrence Fenner, who was forcefully arrested by Newport News Police, wants answers from police. News 3 reached out to Chief Drew to ask if he’s going to allow the family to watch the body cam video. As of Friday evening, June 24, 2022, we have not gotten a response.