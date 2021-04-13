Man drives into yard to evade Gloucester deputies during attempted traffic stop

GLOUCESTER, Va. - A man has been charged with eluding police after driving into a yard to get away from Gloucester deputies during an attempted traffic stop.

On April 8, a deputy with the Gloucester Sheriff's Office saw someone known to have outstanding warrants out for arrest driving in the area of the 9000 block of George Washington Memorial Highway. The deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop by activating their lights and sirens, but the driver ignored the emergency equipment.

The driver then turned onto Spring Hill Farm Road and drove into a yard, endangering three people in the process. The people who were in the yard were not hurt, officials told News 3.

After driving into the yard, the driver, described as a white man, abandoned the vehicle and ran off into the woods.

Authorities later found the man in the area and took him into custody.

As a result of the incident, 41-year-old Joshua Dean Hollandsworth of Shackelfords, Virginia, was charged with obstructing justice, eluding police - endanger persons or police car and violation of a protective order.

