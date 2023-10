VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police confirmed to News 3 Wednesday that a man drowned in Sandbridge on Tuesday.

Police said the Coast Guard received a call just before 12:30 p.m. from the 2200 block of Sandfiddler Road for a drowning victim.

The victim was brought to the shore by bystanders and later died at the hospital, according to Virginia Beach police.

Stay with News 3 for updates.