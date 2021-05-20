Man entrapped in vehicle during York Co. crash, dies at scene

YORK COUNTY, Va. - Virginia State Police responded to a crash at 701 Rochambeau Drive on Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m.

State Police received a call about a two vehicle crash where one driver had serious life threatening injuries.

Upon arrival, the driver of a 1991 Chevrolet Cavalier, 31-year-old Douglas Alonzo Wright, Jr., was entrapped in the vehicle and pronounced deceased shortly after.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Wright was traveling westbound on Rochambeau Drive when he crossed the center line and struck a 2006 Volkswagen Beetle head on that was traveling in the eastbound lanes.

The driver of the Volkswagen, Gregory Dockery, Jr. and his passenger, Daniel Jones, were both transported to Riverside Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Notification has been made to family members for Wright.