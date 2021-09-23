Man escapes Chesapeake house fire by jumping from second-floor balcony

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A 55-year-old man escaped a house fire in the 1000 block of Woodsmans Reach Thursday afternoon by jumping from a second-floor balcony to safety.

Firefighters with the Chesapeake Fire Department got the call at 3:36 p.m. The two-story home in the Greenbrier area of the city was heavily involved in fire when firefighters arrived on scene five minutes later.

The man was the only person at home at the time of the fire. A second adult who is also a resident was not home.

The fire was brought under control at 4:25 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The house was significantly damaged during the incident, so both residents will be displaced.

Investigators are working to figure out what caused the fire.

The Red Cross is helping the family with lodging arrangements.

Download the News 3 app for updates.