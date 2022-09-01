Man expected to recover after being shot in shoulder in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - A man is expected to survive after being shot in the shoulder on Tuesday.

At 8 p.m., James City County Police responded to a report of gunshots in the 100 block of Lafayette Boulevard.

When they arrived, they discovered a 44-year-old man had been shot in the shoulder. He was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center and treated for his injuries. Police say he is expected to recover.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit tips online.