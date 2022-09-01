Watch Now
News

Actions

Man expected to recover after being shot in shoulder in James City County

Generic: James City County Police
James City County Police
Generic: James City County Police
Posted at 3:18 PM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 15:18:58-04

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - A man is expected to survive after being shot in the shoulder on Tuesday.

At 8 p.m., James City County Police responded to a report of gunshots in the 100 block of Lafayette Boulevard.

When they arrived, they discovered a 44-year-old man had been shot in the shoulder. He was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center and treated for his injuries. Police say he is expected to recover.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit tips online.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

download (4).png

News 3 Everyday Hero

Vote Now: Everyday Hero Humanitarian Award!