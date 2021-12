HAMPTON, Va. - Police in Hampton are investigating a shooting on W. Mercury Blvd. Wednesday evening, according to Sgt. R.C. Williams of the Hampton Police Division.

Sgt. Williams said dispatchers received the call for a shooting at 5:21 p.m. in the 100 block of W. Mercury Blvd., and the crime scene extends down part of Seldendale Dr.

A man was taken to a local hospital, and his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

There is no suspect information to release at this time.

